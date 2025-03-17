Yardley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,497 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

