10,000 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,069.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

