11,000 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

