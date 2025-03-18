120,344 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.