1,585 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,103,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

