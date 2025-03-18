163,396 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 151.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the third quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 32.2% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

