1ST Source Bank Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,898,000 after acquiring an additional 733,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,476,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,800,000 after acquiring an additional 349,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.