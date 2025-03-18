2,182 Shares in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. First Bank has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRBA

First Bank Profile

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.