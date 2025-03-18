538,318 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 538,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR owned approximately 0.65% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

