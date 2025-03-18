74,237 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Entrewealth LLC

Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Entrewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

