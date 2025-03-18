Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 211,585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 216,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 72,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.