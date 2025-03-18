Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACRV shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 548.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.90.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

