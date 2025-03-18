Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ACRV shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.90.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
