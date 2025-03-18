Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 223.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

NYSE ATNM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,515. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.