adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and traded as low as $120.95. adidas shares last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 36,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in adidas by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

