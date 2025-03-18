Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $193.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

