Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lowered by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

