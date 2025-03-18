Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 91490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 479,348 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 1,496,994 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,700,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,599,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.