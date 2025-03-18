América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.