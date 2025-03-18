American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

AAL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 7,450,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,869,434. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

