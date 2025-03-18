American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.