Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a 4.5% increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 187.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

COLD opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

