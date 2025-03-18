Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 558,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,874 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

