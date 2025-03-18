Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $916,101.29

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $62.38 million and approximately $916,101.29 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,786.46 or 0.99847017 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 51,395,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,395,014 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is blog.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

