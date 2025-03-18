Analysts Set Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Target Price at $15.50

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBRT. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

