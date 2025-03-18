Analysts Set V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Target Price at $65.38

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VVX
Institutional Trading of V2X
V2X Stock Up 0.3 %
VVX opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. V2X has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.