Analysts Set V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Target Price at $65.38

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of V2X by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of V2X by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. V2X has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

