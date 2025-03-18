AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,312 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.77% of AngioDynamics worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,767.27. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.56. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

