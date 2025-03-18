Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,835 ($36.82) and last traded at GBX 2,377.50 ($30.88), with a volume of 36512473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,344 ($30.45).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.06) to GBX 2,190 ($28.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,698.33 ($35.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,412.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,353.49. The firm has a market cap of £36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,348 ($30.50) per share, for a total transaction of £6,973.56 ($9,057.75). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($31.02), for a total value of £542,267.04 ($704,334.38). Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

