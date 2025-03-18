Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Shares of ANNX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
