Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in AON by 16.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AON by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AON opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

