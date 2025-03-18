Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 91.6% higher against the dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $67.54 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,157,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,157,627.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.000201 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,100,059.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

