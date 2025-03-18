Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

