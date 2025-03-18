Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $64.05 million and $29.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,409,908 coins and its circulating supply is 187,409,488 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

