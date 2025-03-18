Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $169.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

