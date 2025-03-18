Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 50,292 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 238.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.