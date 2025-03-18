Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $251,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after buying an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after buying an additional 844,217 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $258.48.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

