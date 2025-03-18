AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.970-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

