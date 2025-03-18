Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $279.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.