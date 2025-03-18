Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 75,175 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $173,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

