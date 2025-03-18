Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

