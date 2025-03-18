Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.20 and a 200-day moving average of $297.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

