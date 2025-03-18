Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Barinthus Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

