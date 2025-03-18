Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after acquiring an additional 963,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 575,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,192.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 513,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 473,937 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,343,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $24,162,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

BECN stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.