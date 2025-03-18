Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BELFA opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.11. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.