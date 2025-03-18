Best Casino Stocks To Watch Today – March 15th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Red Rock Resorts are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks represent shares of companies that own or operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, resorts, and related entertainment properties. These stocks are influenced by factors like tourism trends, economic conditions, and regulatory changes, making them a unique subset within the broader hospitality and gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.19. 1,675,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.84. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 8,741,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $31.78. 5,186,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,767. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.18. 1,797,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,347. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 4,818,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 666,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,465. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

RRR traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 698,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Further Reading