BioNTech (BNTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.