Birnam Oak Advisors LP Makes New $919,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Everi accounts for approximately 0.4% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birnam Oak Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Everi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 852,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

