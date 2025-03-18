BitFuFu (FUFU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BitFuFu Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FUFU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 107,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. BitFuFu has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.39.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.