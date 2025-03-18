BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $108.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

