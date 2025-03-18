BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,041. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

