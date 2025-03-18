Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BSL opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

